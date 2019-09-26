Governor Godwin Obaseki got disgraced by some angry protesters at the 74th United Nations General Assembly he attended with some government officials, after he was spotted walking outside the UN building in New York.
The protesters were heard shouting "Obaseki Ole, you have failed and have you seen the …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2lAyYUV
Get More Nigeria Political News
The protesters were heard shouting "Obaseki Ole, you have failed and have you seen the …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2lAyYUV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 25.1 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[75]