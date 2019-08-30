Imo state government has ordered a citizen’s arrest against Senator Rochas Okorocha, over alleged assault on a government official, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku.
The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha, gave the order after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Hxpn93
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha, gave the order after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Hxpn93
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]