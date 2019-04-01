Metro Governor Ikpeazu’s Wife Gifts Widow Living In Mud House A New House (Photos) – OluFamous.Com

#1
The wife of Abia State governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu has not relented in ensuring that the people of the state feel good with the task of governance bestowed on her husband.

Through her pet project – Vicar Hope Foundation – she has been putting smiles on the faces of the …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2HRcFDX

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top