Politics Governor Lalong Swears In 11 LG Chairmen Amidst Protests – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has sworn in 11 newly elected Local Government Chairmen despite protests across some councils in the State.

The event, which took place at the Twin theatre, governor’s office, followed the conduct of Wednesday’s Local government elections, which the All Progressives Congress …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2OkXlTC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top