Aminu Bello Masari, governor of Katsina State, has reportedly signed an order prohibiting any public assembly consisting of two or more people in any part of the state. SaharaReporters reported that the prohibition was announced in a press statement signed by Mr. Masari's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi. According to the statement, the order, signed on February 27, is derived from the power conferred on the Governor by Section 97A of the Penal Code. Based on this, the statement said Mr. Masari declared, as unlawful, any assembly of two or more persons in any part of the Katsina State under whatever guise. It added that it does not matter whether or not any of those gathered is armed with weapon/ instrument likely to cause death, bodily harm or intimidate members of the public. Credits: Sahara Reporters