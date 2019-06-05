advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Governor Okowa Hosts People With Disabilities To Mark 60th Birthday

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has hosted people living with disabilities as part of his 60th birthday anniversary celebration.
Mr. Okowa clocked 60 on Monday. A thanksgiving service was held at the Government House Chapel in Asaba, the state capital.
ok 1.jpg

