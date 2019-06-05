The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has hosted people living with disabilities as part of his 60th birthday anniversary celebration.
Mr. Okowa clocked 60 on Monday. A thanksgiving service was held at the Government House Chapel in Asaba, the state capital.
