The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Musa Haruna Shittu.
Shittu was appointed along with four other Special Advisers on August 17, 2019, and was sworn-in two days later..
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NFuRCw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Shittu was appointed along with four other Special Advisers on August 17, 2019, and was sworn-in two days later..
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NFuRCw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]