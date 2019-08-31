JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Governor sacks political adviser two weeks after appointment – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sacked his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Musa Haruna Shittu.

Shittu was appointed along with four other Special Advisers on August 17, 2019, and was sworn-in two days later..

bola.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NFuRCw

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top