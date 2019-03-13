Politics Governor Udom Emmanuel reveals how God crushed APC Federal might in Akwa Ibom | Laila’s Blog

#1
Governor Udom Emmanuel has revealed how God crushed APC and its ferellderal might in Akwa Ibom. The governor made this known after he successful got re-elected for a second term in office. Udom Emmanuel got re-elected after winning thirty local government areas, including Ikot-Abasi, the



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CkuFSA
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[23]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top