The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has promised to pay the Super Eagles $10,000 for every goal the team score against Cameroon in their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Friday. Emmanuel called on Nigerians to support the Eagles with prayers as well go to the Uyo stadium to cheer the team to victory against the Indomitable Lions. “You (Eagles) should be able to hold the Lions; I believe the Lions by this time tomorrow (Friday) will not be able to roar. We believe in prayers. We also need your support. You have to do something to ensure that, at least, we project our own to the world. “I don’t know how I feel when I hear of some people collecting almost £300m and some of our players are equally talented enough to collect that kind of money. Nobody has the monopoly of sports. Let us also encourage our own. I’ll like to see some of these players there,” he said.