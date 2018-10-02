An emotional moment was recorded during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Borno state as governor Kashim Shettima, broke down in tears publicly.
This happened after a governorship aspirant, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan stepped down and enjoined his supporters to vote Professor Babagana Zulum at the state primary election.
