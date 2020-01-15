Metro Governor Willie Obiano Decorated With Knighthood By Pope Francis (Photos) – Tori News

#1
Pope Francis decorates Governor Willie Obiano with the Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory the Great title.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State was honored with the title, Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St. Gregry the Great (KCSG), by Pope Francis....

pope.JPG

Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2RkT8hu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top