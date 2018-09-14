She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well.
And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of music, a combination of contemporary and classics, began some eight years ago....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2MvYy4S
Get More Nigeria Metro News
And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of music, a combination of contemporary and classics, began some eight years ago....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2MvYy4S
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]