Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has replied Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State over threat to take him to court for purportedly demolishing a mosque in Rivers, saying the Kano governor should know that he is not ‘Gandollar’ or a man who enjoyed bribery and falsehood.....Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2MS4CZN Get More Nigeria Political News