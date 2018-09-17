The current political logjam between some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and members of the National Assembly in their states, may negatively affect the electoral fortunes of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16, 2019 presidential election, Sunday Telegraph has learnt.While the governors are out to stop the senators from returning to the National Assembly, the aggrieved lawmakers have vowed not to leave the APC but to stay in the party and work against it in the 2019 general elections.