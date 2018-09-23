Politics Governorship Election: Jubilation At Osun Government House (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
There was jubilation at the Osun state government house earlier today when supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) thought that their candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, emerged the winner in the just concluded gubernatorial election.

The jubilation started when the decisive Osogbo result was announced and went in favour …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DAETBF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top