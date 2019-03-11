Amid the violence and eventual suspension of the governorship and state’s House of Assembly polls in Rivers State, militants under the aegis of Amalgamated Niger Delta Volunteer Force has threatened to unleash fresh attacks on oil installations across the Niger Delta region if the federal government does …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HaJ5c3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HaJ5c3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[123]