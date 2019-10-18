South-east governors and Igbo leaders yesterday in Abuja urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on decayed infrastructure in the region.
This is coming as the president has approved N10 billion for the take-off …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/33EoIuZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
This is coming as the president has approved N10 billion for the take-off …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/33EoIuZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]