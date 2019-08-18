No fewer than 500 families have been rendered homeless by different flood disasters in three local government areas of Jigawa state.
Governor Badaru Abubakar, represented by his Deputy Alhaji Umar Namadi, stated this during a sympathy visit to the Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) camps in the affected …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KDKl85
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Governor Badaru Abubakar, represented by his Deputy Alhaji Umar Namadi, stated this during a sympathy visit to the Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) camps in the affected …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KDKl85
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]