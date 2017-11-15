Oppostion MP Eddie Cross believes First Lady Grace Mugabe has fled to Namibia. Cross told BBC News on Wednesday as the Military held President Robert Mugabe down in his home. The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) politician said that he understood she had been allowed to leave the country last night by the army. He added that her choice of exile had been limited after she allegedly assaulted a model in the South African city of Johannesburg in August. Zimbabwe Crisis: Mugabe Speaks Over Military Clampdown However, none of this has been officially confirmed by the army. In his official statement, broadcast earlier on state television, Maj Gen Sibusiso Moyo said he could "assure the nation that his excellency the president... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed". It has been suggested the first family were all being held together at home in Harare.