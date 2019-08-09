JustForex Trading - Start Now

Vacancy Graduate Accountant Job at Mayakorp Nigeria Limited - Jobgurus

#1
Mayakorp Nigeria Limited, a leading Information Technology company that operates global management consulting, security solutions, risk management, technology services, and workforce management across West Africa.

We have advised various companies on business engineering and re-engineering; the Company develops a wide …

jobs.jpg

For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2KmqFFD

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top