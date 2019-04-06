Vacancy Graduate IT Trainees at Hafol Resources Limited - Myjobmag

#1
Hafol Resources Limited (A Toptech Engineering Company) is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the 2019 Graduate Trainee program in Information Technology.

This is a 6 months program targeted at exceptionally sound, result-oriented and suitably qualified individuals to join the organization’s talent …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2UiCDXC

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top