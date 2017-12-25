Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: Access Bank Graduate Recruitment Programme 2018 [Apply Here]

Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking industry? Would you like to make your passion your career? Are you willing to join us in our journey to becoming a world-class financial institution?
What we are looking for:
If the cap fits, ensure you follow the steps below:
APPLY HERE Executive Trainees:
– 2:1 Graduates from a university accepted to the Bank and have completed their NYSC program.
– Age: 24years for Bachelor degree holders; 26 years for lawyers and postgraduate-degree holders from top tier universities.
Frontline Interns:
– 2:2 Graduates from a university accepted to the Bank
– Age: 24years for Bachelor degree holders;
Step 1 – Follow us on Instagram
@myaccessbankplc
Step 2 – Get the password for the day from the instagram live feed
Step 3 – Input password on the
Click here to apply http://www.accessbankplc.com/pages/Careers/Opportunities.aspx
What we are looking for:
If the cap fits, ensure you follow the steps below:
APPLY HERE Executive Trainees:
– 2:1 Graduates from a university accepted to the Bank and have completed their NYSC program.
– Age: 24years for Bachelor degree holders; 26 years for lawyers and postgraduate-degree holders from top tier universities.
Frontline Interns:
– 2:2 Graduates from a university accepted to the Bank
– Age: 24years for Bachelor degree holders;
Step 1 – Follow us on Instagram
@myaccessbankplc
Step 2 – Get the password for the day from the instagram live feed
Step 3 – Input password on the
Click here to apply http://www.accessbankplc.com/pages/Careers/Opportunities.aspx
Attachments
- 13.8 KB Views: 3