Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Program 2018

    Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) - anchor bottler for Coca-Cola with the franchise to bottle Coca-Cola products in 28 countries. We bottle Coca-Cola products in Nigeria, offering iconic non-alcoholic beverages such as: Coca-Cola, Fanta , Sprite, Schweppes and Limca in the sparkling beverage category; and 5 Alive and Eva in the still beverage category. Our vision is to become the undisputed leader in every market in which we compete. Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Program 2018 as follows;

    The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, invites applications for:

    NBC Technical Trainee Programme

    Location: Nigeria

    Preamble
    The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, wishes to admit qualified young Nigerians of sound character and learning potential to undertake an intensive Eighteen Months Training Programme on Technical Skills Development in the following areas:

    Basic Bottling Process
    Industrial Mechatronics
    Automation and Process Control Engineering
    Machine Shop Operation
    General Fittings and Welding
    Utility Maintenance and Operations

    The Programme

    Successful candidates will enjoy free tuition, lunch and a monthly stipend (not salary) for the entire duration of the program. It is a non-residential training at our Technical Training Centre located in Ikeja, Lagos. Trainees will be exposed to classroom, hands-on sessions and on-the-job training experience in any of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd Plants in Abuja, Asejire, Benin, Challawa, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt.
    On successful completion of the training program, trainees will receive internal certificates of participation, while trainees will be prepared for the City and Guilds (London) external examination and they may be offered permanent employment as Technicians or Technical Operators with the company.

    Objectives

    To train and equip youths with employable skills in the vocational areas listed above
    To promote a Public-Private Sector Model in Technical and Vocational skills training
    To contribute to the capacity development of our country.

    Educational Qualification

    Candidates must possess the following qualifications among others:

    B.Sc 2nd Class Lower and Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and accredited institutions.

    Industrial experience will be an added advantage.

    CLICK HERE TO APPLY
     

