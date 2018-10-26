Vacancy Graduate Trainee at An Insurance Brokerage Outfit, Lagos - Nigeria | Ngcareers

#1
A prominent Insurance Brokerage Outfit and one of the major players within the sector is in need of intelligent, vibrant and result oriented candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate…



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2qbQj55 – Ngcareers- Jobs in Nigeria, Job Vacancies in Nigeria

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[17]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top