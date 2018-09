Juan Industries is one of the proud leading chemical industry with both locally and internationally recognition and standards. We are engaged in the production and supply of inorganic and organic chemicals for the production of food substances, pesticides, herbicides and cosmetic materials.We are recruiting to fill the position below:LagosJob type: Full Time/Fresh Graduate /Entry LevelFor details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2NSEuea – NgcareersGet more Latest Jobs