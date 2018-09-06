Vacancy Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2018 at United Bank for Africa (UBA) , Lagos | Jobgurus

#1
As a brand with Africa as the center of its business operations, UBA strongly believes in Africa and its people with emphasis on being global. We are driving the renaissance of the African economy through innovation in Banking, having successfully built a strong domestic and international brand with footprints in 20 African countries, London, Paris and New York.



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2vVfXhW – Jobgurus Services

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top