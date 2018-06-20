Submit Post Advertise

Vacancy Graduate Trainees Recruitment at ARM Life Plc, (8 Locations) - Joblist Nigeria

    ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management.

    Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.

    We are recruiting to fill the position below:

    Job Title: Customer Experience Officer (Graduate Trainee)

    Locations: Aba-Abia /Abeokuta-Ogun/Calabar-Cross River/Edo/Ondo/Bayelsa

    Job Type: Full-Time

    For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2l9ITgo – Joblistnigeria.com

    Comments