Entertainment Grammy 2020: P Diddy to be honoured with ‘Industry Icon Awards’ – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Recording Academy has announced American rapper and businessman, Sean “Diddy” Combs as the 2020 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoree in recognition of his 25-year career and “continuous influence on the music industry and beyond.”

The acclaimed music producer who just celebrated his 50th birthday will get to …

diddy.png

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2sEFGfK

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top