The 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held on February 12, 2017 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. See full list of winners: GENERAL FIELD Record Of The Year: WINNER: "Hello" — Adele "Formation" — Beyoncé "7 Years" — Lukas Graham "Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake "Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots Album Of The Year: WINNER: 25 — Adele Lemonade — Beyoncé Purpose — Justin Bieber Views — Drake A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson Song Of The Year: WINNER: "Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) "Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé) "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner) "Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber) "7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham) Best New Artist: WINNER: Chance The Rapper Kelsea Ballerini The Chainsmokers Maren Morris Anderson .Paak POP FIELD Best Pop Solo Performance: WINNER: "Hello" — Adele "Hold Up" — Beyonce "Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber "Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson "Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots "Closer" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "7 Years" — Lukas Graham "Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake "Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul Best Pop Vocal Album: WINNER: 25 — Adele Purpose — Justin Bieber Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande Confident — Demi Lovato This Is Acting — Sia Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson Cinema — Andrea Bocelli Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan Stages Live — Josh Groban Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD Best Dance Recording: WINNER: "Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya "Tearing Me Up" — Bob Moses "Never Be Like You" — Flume featuring Kai "Rinse & Repeat" — Riton featuring Kah-Lo "Drinkee" — Sofi Tukker Best Dance/Electronic Album: WINNER: Skin — Flume Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre Epoch — Tycho Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII — Louie Vega CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC FIELD Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy Human Nature — Herb Alpert When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb ROCK FIELD Best Rock Performance: WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie "Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes "Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White "The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed "Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots Best Metal Performance: WINNER: "Dystopia" — Megadeth "Shock Me" — Baroness "Slivera" — Gojira "Rotting in Vain" — Korn "The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery Best Rock Song: WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie) "Burn the Witch" —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead) "Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica) "Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots) "My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect) Best Rock Album: WINNER: Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant California — Blink-182 Magma — Gojira Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco Weezer — Weezer ALTERNATIVE FIELD Best Alternative Music Album: WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie 22, A Million — Bon Iver The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead R&B FIELD Best R&B Performance: WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Solange "Turnin' Me Up" — BJ The Chicago Kid "Permission" — Ro James "I Do" — Musiq Soulchild "Needed Me" — Rihanna Best Traditional R&B Performance: WINNER: "Angel" — Lalah Hathaway "The Three Of Me" — William Bell "Woman's World" — BJ The Chicago Kid "Sleeping With The One I Love" — Fantasia "Can't Wait" — Jill Scott Best R&B Song: WINNER: "Lake By the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) "Come and See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake) "Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller) "Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna) "Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez) Best Urban Contemporary Album: WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé Ology — Gallant We Are King — KING Malibu — Anderson .Paak Anti — Rihanna Best R&B Album: WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin Healing Season — Mint Condition Smoove Jones — Mya RAP FIELD Best Rap Performance: WINNER: "No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz "Panda" —Desiigner "Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne "All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared "That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West Best Rap/Sung Performance: WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Drake "Freedom" — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar "Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream "Famous" — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna Best Rap Song: WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) "All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared) "Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna) "No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz) "Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream) Best Rap Album: WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul Major Key — DJ Khaled Views — Drake Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q The Life of Pablo — Kanye West COUNTRY FIELD Best Country Solo Performance: WINNER: "My Church" — Maren Morris "Love Can Go To Hell" — Brandy Clark "Vice" — Miranda Lambert "Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood "Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban Best Country Duo/Group Performance: WINNER: "Jolene" — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton "Different for Girls" — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King "21 Summer" — Brothers Osborne "Setting The World On Fire" — Kenny Chesney & P!nk "Think Of You" — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope Best Country Song: WINNER: "Humble and Kind" — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) "Blue Ain't Your Color" — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban) "Die A Happy Man" — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett) "My Church" — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris) "Vice" — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) Best Country Album: WINNER: A Sailor's Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson Big Day in a Small Town — Brandy Clark Full Circle — Loretta Lynn Hero — Maren Morris Ripcord — Keith Urban NEW AGE FIELD Best New Age Album: WINNER: White Sun II — White Sun Orogen — John Burke Dark Sky Island — Enya Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo Rosetta — Vangelis JAZZ FIELD Best Improvised Jazz Solo: WINNER: "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" — John Scofield, soloist "Countdown" — Joey Alexander, soloist "In Movement" — Ravi Coltrane, soloist "We See" — Fred Hersch, soloist "I Concentrate On You" — Brad Mehldau, soloist Best Jazz Vocal Album: WINNER: Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter Sound Of Red — René Marie Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band Best Jazz Instrumental Album: WINNER: Country for Old Men — John Scofield Book of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio Dr. Um — Peter Erskine Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: WINNER: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue's Secret Society Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles — John Daversa All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer Best Latin Jazz Album: WINNER: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés Entre Colegas — Andy González Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta 30 - Trio Da Paz GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD Best Gospel Performance/Song: WINNER: "God Provides" — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter "It's Alright, It's OK" — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters "You're Bigger [Live]" — Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter "Made A Way [Live]" — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter "Better" — Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: WINNER: "Thy Will" — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains "Trust In You" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters "Priceless" — For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters "King of the World" — Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters "Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters Best Gospel Album: WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin Listen —Tim Bowman Jr. Fill This House — Shirley Caesar A Worshipper's Heart [Live] —Todd Dulaney Demonstrate [Live] —William Murphy Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters American Prodigal — Crowder Be One — Natalie Grant Youth Revival [Live] — Hillsong Young & Free Best Roots Gospel Album: WINNER: Hymns — Joey+Rory Better Together — Gaither Vocal Band Nature's Symphony In 432 — The Isaacs Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration — Gordon Mote God Don't Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson — (Various Artists) LATIN FIELD Best Latin Pop Album: WINNER: Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy Ilusión — Gaby Moreno Similares — Laura Pausini Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo Buena Vida — Diego Torres Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: WINNER: iLevitable — ile L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia Los Rakas — Los Rakas Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): WINNER: Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández Raíces — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga Hecho A Mano — Joss Favela Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006 — La Maquinaria Norteña Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea Best Tropical Latin Album: WINNER: Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo Conexión — Fonseca La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van 35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC FIELD Best American Roots Performance: WINNER: "House of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz "Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers "Mother's Children Have A Hard Time" — Blind Boys Of Alabama "Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens "Wreck You" — Lori McKenna Best American Roots Song: WINNER: "Kid Sister" — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers) "Alabama at Night" — Robbie Fulks, songwriter (Robbie Fulks) "City Lights" — Jack White, songwriter (Jack White) "Gulfstream" — Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero, songwriters (Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars) "Wreck You" — Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue, songwriters (Lori McKenna) Best Americana Album: WINNER: This Is Where I Live — William Bell True Sadness — The Avett Brothers The Cedar Creek Sessions — Kris Kristofferson The Bird & The Rifle — Lori McKenna Kid Sister — The Time Jumpers Best Bluegrass Album: WINNER: Coming Home — O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor Original Traditional — Blue Highway Burden Bearer — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver The Hazel Sessions — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands North And South — Claire Lynch Best Traditional Blues Album: WINNER: Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush Can't Shake The Feeling — Lurrie Bell Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II) — Luther Dickinson The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson Best Contemporary Blues Album: WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito Love Wins Again — Janiva Magness Bloodline — Kenny Neal Give It Back To You — The Record Company Everybody Wants A Piece — Joe Louis Walker Best Folk Album: WINNER: Undercurrent — Sarah Jaroszh Silver Skies Blue — Judy Collins & Ari Hest Upland Stories — Robbie Fulks Factory Girl — Rhiannon Giddens Weighted Mind — Sierra Hull Best Regional Roots Music Album: WINNER: E Walea — Kalani Pe'a Broken Promised Land — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard It's A Cree Thing — Northern Cree Gulfstream — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country — (Various Artists) REGGAE FIELD Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley Sly & Robbie Presents... Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & J.L Rose Petals — J Boog Everlasting — Raging Fyah Falling Into Place — Rebelution Soja: Live In Virginia — Soja WORLD MUSIC FIELD Best World Music Album: WINNER: Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble Destiny — Celtic Woman Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil CHILDREN'S FIELD Best Children's Album: WINNER: Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo Explorer Of The World — Frances England Novelties — Recess Monkey Press Play — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could Saddle Up — The Okee Dokee Brothers SPOKEN WORD FIELD Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): WINNER: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo — Amy Schumer M Train — Patti Smith Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists) Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink — Elvis Costello COMEDY FIELD Best Comedy Album: WINNER: Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt ...America...Great... — David Cross American Myth — Margaret Cho Boysih Girl Interrupted — Tig Notaro Live At The Apollo — Amy Schumer MUSICAL THEATER Best Musical Theater Album: WINNER: The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast) Bright Star — Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) Fiddler On The Roof — Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast) Kinky Boots — Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast) Waitress — Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA FIELD Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: WINNER: Miles Ahead — (Miles Davis & Various Artists) Amy — (Various Artists) Straight Outta Compton — (Various Artists) Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition) — (Various Artists) Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1 — (Various Artists) Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer Bridge of Spies — Thomas Newman, composer Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — Ennio Morricone, composer The Revenant — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers Stranger Things Volume 1 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers Best Song Written For Visual Media: WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls "Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad "Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass "Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad "Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia "The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden COMPOSING/ARRANGING FIELD Best Instrumental Composition: WINNER: "Spoken At Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band) "Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman) "The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band) "Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet) "L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Verisione Integrale" — Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone) Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: WINNER: "You and I" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) "Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley) "Good 'Swing' Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra) "Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet) "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa) "We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis) Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: WINNER: "Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) "Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6) "Do You Want To Know A Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead) "I'm A Fool To Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth) "Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)" — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright) PACKAGE FIELD Best Recording Package: WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie) Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna) Human Performance — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts) Sunset Motel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly) 22, A Million — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver) Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: WINNER: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf) 401 Days — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views) I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975) Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio) Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney) NOTES FIELD Best Album Notes: WINNER: Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle) The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection — Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson) The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp — Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists) Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists) Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1990 — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists) HISTORICAL FIELD Best Historical Album: WINNER: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition) — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan) Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959 — April G. Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter, Bill Nowlin & Philip D. Schuyler, compilation producers; Rick Fisher & Michael Graves, mastering engineers (Various Artists) Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists) Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983 — Bernard Horowitz, Andreas K. Meyer & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Andreas K. Meyer & Jeanne Montalvo, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz) Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890 - 1900 — Michael Devecka, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Michael Devecka, David Giovannoni, Michael Khanchalian & Richard Martin, mastering engineers (Various Artists) PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL FIELD Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie) Are You Serious — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird) Dig In Deep — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt) Hit N Run Phase Two — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince) Undercurrent — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz) Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: WINNER: Greg Kurstin Benny Blanco Max Martin Nineteen85 Ricky Reed Best Remixed Recording: WINNER: "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)" — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses) "Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)" — Josh Williams, remixer (Soul Pacific) "Heavy Star Movin' (staRo Remix)" — staRo, remixer (The Silver Lake Chorus) "Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)" — Timo Maas & James Teej, remixers (Paul McCartney & Wings) "Only" (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ryan Raddon, remixer (Ry X) "Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)" — Joe Goddard, remixer (The Chemical Brothers) SURROUND SOUND FIELD Best Surround Sound Album: WINNER: Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony) Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare) Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ... — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta) Primus & The Chocolate Factory — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus) Reflections — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene) PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL FIELD Best Engineered Album, Classical: WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra) Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony) Reflections — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene) Shadow of Sirius — Silas Brown & David Frost, engineers; Silas Brown, Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra) Producer of the Year, Classical: WINNER: David Frost Blanton Alspaugh Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin Judith Sherman Robina G. Young CLASSICAL FIELD Best Orchestral Performance: WINNER: Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) Bates: Works For Orchestra — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) Ibert: Orchestral Works — Neeme Järvi, conductor (Orchestre De La Suisse Romande) Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100 — Mariss Jansons, conductor (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra) Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms — Alan Gilbert, conductor (New York Philharmonic) Best Opera Recording: WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus) Handel: Giulio Cesare — Giovanni Antonini, conductor; Cecilia Bartoli, Philippe Jaroussky, Andreas Scholl & Anne-Sofie von Otter; Samuel Theis, producer (Il Giardino Armonico) Higdon: Cold Mountain — Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Emily Fons, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard & Jay Hunter Morris; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra; Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program For Singers) Mozart: Le Nozze De Figaro — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Christiane Karg, Luca Pisaroni & Sonya Yoncheva; Daniel Zalay, producer (Chamber Orchestra Of Europe; Vocalensemble Rastatt) Szymanowski: Król Roger — Antonio Pappano, conductor; Georgia Jarman, Mariusz Kwiecień & Saimir Pirgu; Jonathan Allen, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House; Royal Opera Chorus) Best Choral Performance: WINNER: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 — Krzystof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir) Himmerland — Elisabeth Holte, conductor (Marianne Reidarsdatter Eriksen, Ragnfrid Lie & Matilda Sterby; Inger-Lise Ulsrud; Uranienborg Vokalensemble) Janáček: Glagolitic Mass — Edward Gardner, conductor; Håkon Matti Skrede, chorus master (Susan Bickley, Gábor Bretz, Sara Jakubiak & Stuart Skelton; Thomas Trotter; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Bergen Cathedral Choir, Bergen Philharmonic Choir, Choir Of Collegium Musicum & Edvard Grieg Kor) Lloyd: Bonhoeffer — Donald Nally, conductor (Malavika Godbole, John Grecia, Rebecca Harris & Thomas Mesa; The Crossing) Steinberg: Passion Week — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir) Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: WINNER: Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion Fitelberg: Chamber Works — ARC Ensemble Reflections — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene Serious Business — Spektral Quartet Trios From Our Homelands — Lincoln Trio Best Classical Instrumental Solo: WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony) Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2 — Leila Josefowicz; David Robertson, conductor (Chester Englander; St. Louis Symphony) Dvorák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy —Christian Tetzlaff; John Storgårds, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra) Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9 — Kristian Bezuidenhout 1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2 — Gil Shaham; Stéphane Denève, conductor (The Knights & Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra) Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: TIE: Shakespeare Songs — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker) TIE: Schumann & Berg — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist Monteverdi — Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel) Mozart: The Weber Sisters — Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion) Verismo — Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia) Best Classical Compendium WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer Gesualdo — Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Manfred Eicher, producer Vaughan Williams: Discoveries — Martyn Brabbins, conductor; Andrew Walton, producer Wolfgang: Passing Through — Judith Farmer & Gernot Wolfgang, producers Zappa: 200 Motels — The Suites — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Frank Filipetti & Gail Zappa, producers Best Contemporary Classical Composition: WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology — Mason Bates, composer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) Higdon: Cold Mountain — Jennifer Higdon, composer; Gene Scheer, librettist Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto — Christopher Theofanidis, composer (Martin Kuuskmann, Barry Jekowsky & Northwest Sinfonia) Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky — C. F. Kip Winger, composer (Martin West & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra) MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD Best Music Video: WINNER: "Formation" — Beyoncé "River" — Leon Bridges "Up & Up" — Coldplay "Gosh" — Jamie XX "Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go Best Music Film: WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles) I'll Sleep When I'm Dead — Steve Aoki Lemonade — Beyoncé The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)