Starboy’s Wizkid-led "Soco" was one of the biggest Nigerian songs of last year. So, it comes as no surprise that Canadian artist, Tory Lanez is a fan of the monster hit, teasing fans with a remix he’s done with the help of the song’s producer, Northboi.
Tory Lanez is no stranger to working …
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2I6HWlx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Tory Lanez is no stranger to working …
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2I6HWlx
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]