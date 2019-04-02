Entertainment Grammy-Nominated Star, Tory Lanez Teases A Remix Of Starboy’s ‘Soco’ – Konbini Nigeria

#1
Starboy’s Wizkid-led "Soco" was one of the biggest Nigerian songs of last year. So, it comes as no surprise that Canadian artist, Tory Lanez is a fan of the monster hit, teasing fans with a remix he’s done with the help of the song’s producer, Northboi.

Tory Lanez is no stranger to working …


via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2I6HWlx

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top