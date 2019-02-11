There was a surprise to start the 61st Grammy Awards ceremony with former First Lady Michelle Obama taking to the stage alongside host Alicia Keys.
The 55-year-old appeared alongside Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith, as the four of …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2RW6D5D
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The 55-year-old appeared alongside Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith, as the four of …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2RW6D5D
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]