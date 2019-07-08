A girl identified as Marariya Sulaiman has been arrested for stabbing her brother, Mallam Sani Sulaiman, to death, yesterday, at their Badawa residence in Kano State.
Trouble allegedly started when Sani told her not to erect a DJ stand in front of their house ahead of their younger sister’s …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2LGdErr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Trouble allegedly started when Sani told her not to erect a DJ stand in front of their house ahead of their younger sister’s …
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2LGdErr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]