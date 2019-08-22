According to the man who posted it on Facebook, he said Okechukwu who is also the son of the paramount ruler of Azuogu Ndoki community was killed alongside four other men of the community.
The killers were also said to have carted away valuables goods after his demise. …
Read more via TobiVibes – https://ift.tt/2TTCiHf
Get More Nigeria Political News
The killers were also said to have carted away valuables goods after his demise. …
Read more via TobiVibes – https://ift.tt/2TTCiHf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]