Here’s a picture of the 80-year-old woman who was killed and her two breasts removed by suspected ritual killers in Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The octogenarian identified as Kajusola Mogaji, was found by her neighbours in a pool of blood in her …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VB6Alg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The octogenarian identified as Kajusola Mogaji, was found by her neighbours in a pool of blood in her …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VB6Alg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]