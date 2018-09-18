Visionscape has suspended its operations in Lagos State following a series of threats to the lives of its empioyees and destruction of its operational vehicles and equipment.
In a statement signed by Simon Reading, Chairman of the Board of Investors, it was concluded at the recently concluded Governance Committee meeting, 'we passed a unanimous resolution to formally notify you of our concerns in response to the volatility in Lagos. At the time, we were given assurances that the accommodations made to the ‘PSPS’ by the franchise team would be sufficient to appease those who felt that Visionscape had taken away their jobs'.
