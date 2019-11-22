Vacancy Graphics Designer at Paykobo.com - Myjobmag

#1
Paykobo.com is a leading e-commerce retailer that is into manufacturing, marketing and sales of data card and sales of wide ranges of technology products.

Also, helps customers with sourcing technology requirements from all over the world to deliver impact in business and …

jobs.jpg

For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2OaGgu0

Get more Latest Jobs
 
[17]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top