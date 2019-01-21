Featured Thread #1
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday that Babachir Lawal would be prosecuted for allegedly stealing money earmarked for the displaced victims of Boko Haram insurgency.
The vice-president said President Muhammadu Buhari had prevailed on anti-corruption agencies to prepare criminal charges against Mr Lawal, who served as cabinet …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RFuWt9
Get More Nigeria Political News
The vice-president said President Muhammadu Buhari had prevailed on anti-corruption agencies to prepare criminal charges against Mr Lawal, who served as cabinet …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RFuWt9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]