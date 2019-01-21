Politics Grass-cutting Scandal: Buhari orders prosecution of Babachir Lawal – Osinbajo – Premium Times Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday that Babachir Lawal would be prosecuted for allegedly stealing money earmarked for the displaced victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

The vice-president said President Muhammadu Buhari had prevailed on anti-corruption agencies to prepare criminal charges against Mr Lawal, who served as cabinet …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RFuWt9

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
NEWSLETTER

NEWSLETTER

Member
#2
#2
PROMO!!! PURCHASE DANGOTE CEMENT DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY AT A PROMO PRICE OF 13OO NAIRA PER BAG AND HAVE IT DELIVERED TO YOU ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA.

THIS IS ONLY FOR CUSTOMERS THAT ARE BUYING FROM 1OO BAGS,TRAILER LOADS OF 6OO BAGS, 9OO BAGS AND ABOVE.RICE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 1O,OOO NAIRA PER 5OKG BAG.

CONTACT THE MARKETING MANAGER ( SHEHU ABUBAKAR) ON
O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 FOR BOOKINGS AND ENQUIRIES.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top