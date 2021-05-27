  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Grazing ban: Buhari support group accuses Akeredolu of disrespect – New Telegraph


Kayode Israel

www.newtelegraphng.com

Grazing ban: Buhari support group accuses Akeredolu of disrespect - New Telegraph

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has blasted the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, for disrespecting the President's office in his response to measures approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to end the recurring herdsmenfarmers’ crisis in the country. The group, in a statement signed...
