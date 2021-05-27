  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Grazing ban: Buhari support group accuses Akeredolu of disrespect – New Telegraph


The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has blasted the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, for disrespecting the President's office in his response to measures approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to end the recurring herdsmenfarmers’ crisis in the country. The group, in a statement signed...
