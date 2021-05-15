  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro Greenfield abduction: We cannot afford N160M, assist us –Parents cry out – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Greenfield abduction: We cannot afford N160M, assist us –Parents cry out - New Telegraph

Parents of the remaining 16 abducted students and three staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna yesterday cried out over the outrageous demand of the kidnappers who took away their children from the school. The parents who gathered to pray for the safe release of their children stated that they...
