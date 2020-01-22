World Greta Thunberg’s brilliant response to Donald Trump apocalypse jibe – birminghammail

#1
Greta Thunberg has wasted little time to push back against US president Donald Trump’s description of climate campaigners as "the perennial prophets of doom" who predict the "apocalypse".

Although Mr Trump did not mention her directly in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alpine …

greta sti.JPG

Read more via birminghammail – https://ift.tt/30FE7Ls

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top