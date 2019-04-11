A pressure group, Ogene Ndigbo Support for Equity and Good Governance, yesterday endorsed a former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for Deputy Senate President in the 9th National Assembly.
The group said that Kalu who was elected to represent Abia North Senatorial District …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2P2v6WS
Get More Nigeria Political News
The group said that Kalu who was elected to represent Abia North Senatorial District …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2P2v6WS
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]