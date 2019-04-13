World Group Hacks FBI Websites, Posts Personal Info on Agents: Report – The Daily Beast

A hacker group uploaded the personal information of thousands of federal agents and law enforcement officials onto the web after hacking into “FBI-affiliated websites” and websites connected to at least one company, TechCrunch reports.

The hackers reportedly breached three FBI National Academy Association websites using …



