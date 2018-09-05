A group has paid the N45 million required required by President Muhammadu Buhari to buy the presidential form of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), a presidential aide has said.
The group’s action comes barely 24-hours after the formal announcement of dates for the APC primaries and …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2oJMdk8
Get More Nigeria Political News
The group’s action comes barely 24-hours after the formal announcement of dates for the APC primaries and …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2oJMdk8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]