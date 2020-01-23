Niger Delta Rights group known as the Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI), has accused Ijaw political leaders and traditional rulers as being responsible for the incessant military invasions in Ijaw communities.
The group made the accusation via a statement issued on Saturday by its national president, Comr. Austin Ozobo …
Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2wI0zsx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The group made the accusation via a statement issued on Saturday by its national president, Comr. Austin Ozobo …
Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2wI0zsx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]