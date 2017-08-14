A group, Midwest Movement, has threatened to declare Bendel Republic if the leadership of the country fails to play its constitutional role and entrench true federalism. The group listed the proposed states made up of Edo and Delta in 12 tribes as: Akoko-Edo, Esan, Benin, Etsako, Owan, Anionma, Ika, Ndokwa, Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw Itsekiri. The movement warned that should government continue to play the ostrich with the current agitations for restructuring, the Midwest region will resist all attempts to annex, attach or conscript it as part or any part of its near or far neighbours.