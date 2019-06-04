The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended Monday’s trading session in negative territory.
The All Share Index closed at 30,930.39 basis points, down 0.45%. Year to date, the index is down 1.59%. Top Gainers and Losers ...
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2Koizgd
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The All Share Index closed at 30,930.39 basis points, down 0.45%. Year to date, the index is down 1.59%. Top Gainers and Losers ...
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2Koizgd
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]