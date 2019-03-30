Sports Guardiola admits Manchester City want to win four trophies this season – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said his team are in perfect shape, to become the first English side to win a quadruple.

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup, while they will face Tottenham in the Champions League quarter-final. They will also take on Brighton and …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uB0DGb

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top