Sports Guardiola: I Don’t Know If We Can Catch Liverpool – Nairaland

#1
Pep Guardiola said he "does not know" if his Manchester City side can overcome a nine-point deficit and catch leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

City are aiming to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win three consecutive titles but now sit fourth …

liverpool.JPG

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/36SRQRK

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top