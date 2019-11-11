Pep Guardiola said he "does not know" if his Manchester City side can overcome a nine-point deficit and catch leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
City are aiming to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win three consecutive titles but now sit fourth …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/36SRQRK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
City are aiming to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win three consecutive titles but now sit fourth …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/36SRQRK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]