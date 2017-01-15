Everton’s teenagers haven stolen the show as the Toffees thrashed Manchester City 4-0 at Goodison Park in a masterclass of counter-attacking football. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring in the first half following good work from youngster Tom Davies and Kevin Mirallas, before Mirallas scored a soft second minutes into the second half. Local lad Davies added a popular third goal – his first ever Everton goal – after starting the attack on the edge of the Toffees’ box and then debutant signing Ademola Lookman added gloss in injury time with virtually his first touch. Despite having less than 30% possession, and only six shots to City’s 13, Everton were well worth the win and inflicted Pep Guardiola’s heaviest ever league defeat. The result leaves City in fifth place, and opens the door for crosstown rivals United to break leapfrog them if they beat Liverpool in the late kick off.